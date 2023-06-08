This free tool offered by Indian Govt removes malware from your phone

A Malware attack is something that can result in the loss of precious information from your computer or smartphone. As compared to computers, smartphones are more prone to malware attacks as more and more people are inclined towards using smartphone apps. As there is a rise in malware attacks in the recent past, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has introduced several free bot removal tools.

The government department has also sent sms to people and informed them to stay safe against botnet infections and malware. The government of India through CERT-In has advised people to download Free Bot Removal Tool at csk.gov.in.

Steps to remove malware and botnet

Open www.csk.gov.in website

Select Security Tools tab

Select your desired bot removal tool from the antivirus company listed in the website

Press the download button to download the tool

Windows users can select from multiple tools which include eScan Antivirus, K7 Security, or Quick Heal.

Android users can download eScan CERT-IN Bot Removal’ tool or ‘M-Kavach 2’ from Google Play Store

After the software is downloaded run it on your smartphone

Botnet Infection

In a botnet infection, devices including smartphone as well as computers get infected with malware called ‘bot’. As the bot affects the devices, it becomes part of the botnet and the control of the infected devices is with the hackers. The hackers can even block outgoing/ incoming texts and calls, and steal information like banking details, password, username etc.

How does a Bot infect your device

Through an infected attachment in an email

Through a malicious link in an email or website

Through an infected file from untrusted source

By using a public network that is not secure

Cyber Swachhta Kendra portal

Cyber Swachhta Kendra portal allows users to access to free malware detection tools. The portal operates in collaboration with Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and antivirus companies. It is under the management of the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and is also known as Botnet Cleaning and Malware Analysis Centre.