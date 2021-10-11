This feature in Apple iPhones may help you to get better sleep, how to use it

Sometimes unwanted noise makes us stay all night as we can’t get proper sleep due to the irritating noises in the background. Many people have suggested that calming background sounds helps them sleep better by reducing the impact of the other noises.

For this, Apple has added a new feature in the latest iOS 15 update that will help users get better sleep by playing backgrounds sounds. Apple has said that with this feature, the users can play background sounds to mask unwanted environmental noise. These sounds can reduce the distractions and help you focus, calm, or rest, said Apple.

However, the feature may work differently from individual to individual. Other factors are also affects how the feature works in different places. So, we can’t say for sure that it will work for everyone and help them to get better sleep.

Despite all this, if you want to try this feature then here’s how you can use it:

  • Go to the Settings of your iPhone and tap on Accessibility option.
  • Scroll down to the Audio/Visual option and tap on it.
  • Now select the Background Sounds in the new window.
  • You will see multiple options under it, choose one option that you want.
  • Next you can change the volume and do other things from right there.

However, you should note that this Background Sounds feature can not be turned on by asking Siri because Siri commands don’t work with the feature. The feature will work while you are listening to music or watching any other content as long as the toggle is turned on.

(Source: Gadgetsnow)

