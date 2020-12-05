These WhatsApp Users’ Accounts Will Be Deleted! Check Details

Are you a WhatsApp user and want to continue to use the services? Then you have to follow the new terms for the privacy rules and service which WhatsApp is most likely to introduce in 2021. However, if you do not accept them, you will lose access to WhatsApp after February 8.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is all set to introduce a new Terms and Privacy Policy Updates. This update has stated that WhatsApp will ‘delete’ users’ accounts if they do not agree. However, the company has not yet given any official information about its new terms.

Actually, a new version of WhatsApp has been updated. WhatsApp has more than 1.5 billion users worldwide and everyone, if they want to continue using WhatsApp, will have to accept the company’s new terms of service. According to a report by WABetainfo, along with the new update, the feature of sending these app announcements to WhatsApp has also been added. That is, if WhatsApp has to announce for users about something, then these things will be told in the app itself.

According to the report, such information can be given to users as a banner, not in chat. By tapping here, users will be taken to the external website where complete information will be entered. The screenshots shared include information about the users’ data processing and how to manage and store WhatsApp chats using the Business-Facebook hosted service.

