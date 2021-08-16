These variants of Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max might have been discontinued

By WCE 4
Photo Credit: Mi

The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max are one of the top selling devices of Xiaomi. However, it appears that Xiaomi has discontinued some of the variant of the top selling devices. The company has discontinued 6GB+ 64GB variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

Even though the company has not officially announced about discontinuing the devices, they were no longer available on Amazon India website. It is noteworthy to mention that Xiaomi will launch the new Redmi 10 smartphone very soon.

However, the 6GB+128GB variant and 8GB+128GB variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max smartphones continues to be available for purchase. Post its discontinuation, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is available from Rs 17,999, while the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is available from Rs 19,999.

Some specifications of the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max:

Display: Both the devices have a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixel resolution. The display in both the devices gets a 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor: The smartphones are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor.

OS: The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max run on an Android 11 operating system based MIUI 12.

Battery: The devices are powered by a 5020mAh battery with a support for 33W fast charging.

Camera: In terms of optics, Note 10 Pro has a rear camera setup of 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra wide-lens, 5MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Meanwhile, the Note 10 Pro Max has a rear camera setup of 108MP primary camera, 8MP ultra wide-lens, 5MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

 

 

