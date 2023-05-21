These truly unlimited Airtel plan offer more than 50GB of data and unlimited calls

Airtel is one of the major telecom operators in India and along with Jio has been leading the 5G revolution in the country. There are some prepaid 5G plans offered by the operator that give ample data to last for a month along with unlimited local, STD, and roaming.

Airtel 509 plan

Airtel offers 60GB data for a period of one month and offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming call subscriptions too. Users also get 300 SMS in the plan. Apart from that users get unlimited 5G data over your plan limit, free hello tunes, Apollo 24|7 circle, wynk music free and much more.

Apart from Airtel 509 plan there is another plan which offer 5G internet plan that offers massive data is the Rs 489 plan.

Airtel 489 plan

The Rs 489 prepaid plan offers 50GB data for a period of one month and offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming call subscriptions too. Users also get 300 SMS in the plan. Apart from that users get unlimited 5G data over your plan limit, free hello tunes, Apollo 24|7 circle, wynk music free, and much more.