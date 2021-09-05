These smartphones offer a great battery backup and are priced below Rs 20,000

When it comes to smartphones Battery backup is one of the important aspects which a user looks for. Be it calling, gaming or internet surfing if your device has a good battery backup you will not be disappointed. In rough terms having a smartphone with a good battery backup can be a deal breaker for most of the people.

Keeping in mind that the average smartphone users in India belong to middle class, a smartphone which has battery capacity of 5000mAh and has a price tag below Rs 20,000 can be seen as a good choice.

There are many smartphones in the market which offer a decent battery backup. However, these smartphone can be seen as a good choice for users who have a budget of Rs 20,000.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is one of the popular mid-range smartphone being sold in India and has a price of Rs 20,999. However, the customers can purchase it at a price as low as Rs 18,999 if they are ICICI bank credit cards holders.

In terms of specifications the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC and is coupled with RAM up to 8GB. The optics of the smartphone includes a quad rear camera setup. The rear camera setup includes a 48MP primary camera. The device houses a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 60Hz.

The backbone of the device is a 5000mAh battery which supports fast charging of 15W. The device can provide you with up to 19 hours of calling on an LTE network or 20 hours of video playback.

Realme 8 5G

The Realme 8 5G smartphone can be availed starting from Rest 15,499 and is powered by a 5000mAh battery for day to day usage. In terms of specifications the device is powered by a Mediate 700 processor, while the rear camera is a 48MP primary camera. The massive 5000mAh battery can be fast charged with 18W fast charging.

Poco M3 Pro 5G

The Poco smartphones has been a rage in the Indian market since its launch. The smartphones offered by the company are excellent in terms of specifications and price. The POCO M3 Pro 5G features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display and has a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The device is powered by an Immensity 700 Sock which is paired with Immensity 700 processor up to 6GB. In terms of optics, the smartphone has a 48MP triple rear camera setup.

In terms of battery the device sports a 5000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging. The backup provided by the smartphone can be able to cater your daily requirements. The device costs Rest 14,499 for the initial model.

Moto G60

One of the few smartphones that offer stock Android experience to users is the Moto G60 and the smartphone is offered at Rest 17,999.

In terms of specifications the device gets a 6.8 inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device boats of a 108 MP primary camera housed in its triple camera setup at the rear. The massive 6000mAh battery can provide the users with more than a day’s use. The 6000mAh battery also supports 20W fast charging.

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Redmi Note series has been one of the popular smartphones in the Indian market since its inception. The Redmi Note 10T 5G is offered at Rest 15,988 and is powered by Mediate Dimensity 700 SoC.

The device has a 5000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging, and can last for more than a day of heavy usage.

In terms of optics the device sports a 48MP primary camera and has a side mounted fingerprint scanner.