These Settings Can Keep Your WhatsApp Account Safe

After the new privacy policy controversy of instant messaging app WhatsApp, many users have started feeling uncomfortable in using it. They feel that their WhatsApp account is not safe. The new privacy policy has been postponed, but there are some such settings in the app through which your WhatsApp account will be completely safe.

Here are some settings which can help to keep your WhatsApp account safe:

Who can add to the group: Privacy settings of WhatsApp gives users the option to choose who can add them to the WhatsApp group. There are three options in the app, which allow either to add someone to a group or for a saved contact list and a pertinent contact list.

Who can see the status: WhatsApp users can select which contacts can see their WhatsApp status. The status privacy feature can be accessed from the Settings section of the app, and here users can choose to display their status in a particular contact list or limit it to only saved contacts.

Last Scene: Last Scene Privacy Settings allows users to hide their last scene from others online. Under Settings, they can hide their last scene completely or set it to My Contact.

Profile Photo Like: WhatsApp users also have the option to hide it completely or just limit it to My Contact. Users can either choose to show it to everyone, hide it completely or limit it to only My Contact.

Finger Screen Lock: WhatsApp users can set a fingerprint lock on Android, while new iPhone users have the option of using Face ID or Touch ID in the case of the iPhone’s physical screen button.

(Source: abplive.com)