These Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans offer additional data benefits to its users

Majority of the telecom service providers (Airtel, Jio, VI) in India offer unlimited plans with attractive data pack along it. However, there are plans offered by Reliance Jio that not only offer great data benefits but also offer extra data along it.

An extra data can be helpful for the internet savvy generation as there are times when you may run out of your daily data limit. To add cherry on the cake these plans offer Disney+ Hotstar subscription plan to the users too.

The plans that offer additional data are prepaid plans like Rs 499, Rs 888, and Rs 2599.

Jio Rs 499 Plan

This plan by Reliance Jio offers 3GB daily data, 100 SMS/ day and unlimited voice calls to any network. Additionally users free subscription to Disney + Hotstar OTT service. Additional data offered in the plan is 6GB, which this means that the total data offered to users is 90GB. The plan has a validity of 28 days.

Jio Rs 888 Plan

The Rs 888 plan offers 2GB daily data, 100 SMS/ day and unlimited voice calls to users. Users get a free subscription to Disney + Hotstar and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps. Additional data offered in the plan is 5GB, which means that the total data offered to users is 173GB. The plan has a validity of 84 days.

Jio Rs 2599 plan

Reliance Jio Rs 2599 plan offers 2GB daily data, truly unlimited calls, 100 sms/ day along with 10GB additional data for a validity of 365 days. The additional benefits of the plan include Disney + Hotstar and complimentary Jio Apps. The total plan offered in the plan is 740 GB.

It is worthy to mention that there is an Rs 666 prepaid plan offered by Jio that offers 2GB/ day data along with Disney+ Hotstar subscription. However, it does not give any additional data.

As the Indian Premier League 2021 is scheduled to resume from September 19, having a Disney+ Hotstar subscription is a must for the fans. In such a situation these additional data plans will be a life saver if you run out of your daily data.