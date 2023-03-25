These OnePlus devices will get the upcoming Android 14 update
OnePlus users are currently hyped about OnePlus OxygenOS 14. We have listed down some devices which will get the upcoming Android update.
The Android 14 beta releases are expected to from April 2023 and the stable release is expected to be around August or September this year. Google has already pushed the Android 14 OS in the Developer Preview Channel. OnePlus users are currently hyped about OnePlus OxygenOS 14. We have listed down some devices which will get the upcoming Android update.
The OnePlus OxygenOS 14 eligible devices include some affordable devices as well as some premium devices.
The expected devices eligible for the latest update are mentioned below.
- OnePlus 11
- OnePlus 11R
- OnePlus 10 Pro
- OnePlus 10T
- OnePlus 10R/5G
- OnePlus 9
- OnePlus 9 Pro
- OnePlus 9R
- OnePlus 9RT
- OnePlus Nord 2T
- OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite
- OnePlus Ace Pro
- OnePlus Ace Racing
- OnePlus Ace
On the other hand, OnePlus will end the support for software update and monthly security patches for certain OnePlus devices. The devices mentined below are some devices that will not get further update.
- OnePlus 7
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- OnePlus 7T
- OnePlus 7T Pro
- OnePlus 6
- OnePlus 6T
- OnePlus Nord N100
- OnePlus Nord N10
The OnePlus 8/ 8Pro devices are expected not to get any security updates after 2023 end. The above mentioned models will not get any support for Android 14 update as they have already received 3 software updates. The OnePlus 8 series was launched with the OxygenOS Android 10 software.