These OnePlus devices will get the upcoming Android 14 update

The Android 14 beta releases are expected to from April 2023 and the stable release is expected to be around August or September this year. Google has already pushed the Android 14 OS in the Developer Preview Channel. OnePlus users are currently hyped about OnePlus OxygenOS 14. We have listed down some devices which will get the upcoming Android update.

The OnePlus OxygenOS 14 eligible devices include some affordable devices as well as some premium devices.

The expected devices eligible for the latest update are mentioned below.

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 10R/5G

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

OnePlus Ace Pro

OnePlus Ace Racing

OnePlus Ace

On the other hand, OnePlus will end the support for software update and monthly security patches for certain OnePlus devices. The devices mentined below are some devices that will not get further update.

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus Nord N100

OnePlus Nord N10

The OnePlus 8/ 8Pro devices are expected not to get any security updates after 2023 end. The above mentioned models will not get any support for Android 14 update as they have already received 3 software updates. The OnePlus 8 series was launched with the OxygenOS Android 10 software.