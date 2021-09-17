These OnePlus devices are eligible for Android 12 Oxygen OS update

The availability of Android 12 for Developers has been announced by Google. The Android 12 update is expected to bring more optimisation of the existing software in many smartphones. The OnePlus devices will be also be receiving Android 12 update in the recent months.

Even though in the recent past, OnePlus has been bit leggy in releasing Android 11update, the Android 12 update is expected to be offered to many devices soon.

The Android 12 will bring a bunch of new features and improvements that are inspired from One UI design language that is offered on Samsung.

Considering the last Android updates, the public rollout of the Android 12 is expected to be in October. The Android 12 final update will offer OxygenOS 12 skin on the devices.

Even though OnePlus has mentioned many times about the rollout of Android updates, there a few devices of that receive a single update. For those who are unknown OnePlus offers 3 updates for its premium devices.

However, some of the devices like the Nord N series only receive a single update. This roughly means that OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 that come with Android 10 update will not be included in the latest update.

The OnePlus devices that are of the flagship series (with Android 9 or later) are eligible for the Android 12 update.

Android 12 will be available for devices and they are:

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus has not officially announced about the Android 12 rollout. However, it is expected that OnePlus devices will receive Android 12 updates soon after Google Pixel phones.