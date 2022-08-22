These Motorola smartphone to get Android 13 Update, Check list here

Google recently released the latest Android 13 official update to Pixel phones recently. Now, Motorola website has listed 10 smartphones for Android 13 Update. The list includes four Motorola Moto Edge series and six Moto G series phones. The Moto Edge 30 Pro, which was launched in February this year, is also on the list.

List of Motorola Moto Edge series smartphones getting Android 13 update.

Moto Edge 30 Pro Moto Edge 30 Moto Edge+ (2022) Moto Edge (2022)

List of Motorola Moto G series smartphones getting Android 13 update.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) Moto G 5G (2022) Moto G82 5G Moto G62 5G Moto G42 Moto G32

However, the company has not announced the release timeline for the Android 13 update for the above mentioned smartphones yet. The website also doesn’t reveal any information regarding the roll out of the update.

Recently, Google had announced the release of Android 13 update for its Pixel smartphones. The company had also declared that other Android smartphones will start receiving the update later this year.

As mentioned above the Moto Edge 30 Pro will be getting the Android 13 update. The phone was launched in India in February this year. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and comes with a 6.7-inch pOLED display with full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The device features a triple rear camera setup with dual-LED flash and a 60-megapixel selfie camera. The Moto Edge 30 Pro has a 4,800mAh battery with 68W TurboPower wires fast charging support.