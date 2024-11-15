These Motorola devices are likely to get Android 15 update, Check whether yours will get or not

The Android 15 update is rolling on multiple Android devices and users are getting the update. The Motorola devices will be getting the Android 15 update soon and there are a list of devices that will be getting the update. Even though Motorola has not officially announced the full list of devices that will receive the OS update, the manufacturer keeps on updating about the supported devices.

Motorola had earlier confirmed about the 22 devices that will surely get the Android 15 update.

We have mentioned the list of devices that will get the Android 15 below.

Motorola Moto G devices

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024)

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)

Motorola Moto G 5G (2024)

Motorola Moto G85

Motorola Moto G75

Motorola Moto G55

Motorola Moto G45

Motorola Moto G35

Motorola Moto G34 5G

Motorola Edge smartphones

Motorola Edge (2024)

Motorola Edge (2023)

Motorola Edge+ (2023)

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola Edge 50

Motorola Edge 40

Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Razr smartphones

Motorola Razr+ (2024) / Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola Razr (2024) / Razr 50

Motorola Razr 50s

Motorola Razr+ (2023) / Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr (2023) / Razr 40

Motorola Razr 40s