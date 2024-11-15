These Motorola devices are likely to get Android 15 update, Check whether yours will get or not

The Android 15 update is rolling on multiple Android devices and users are getting the update. The Motorola devices will be getting the Android 15 update soon and there are a list of devices that will be getting the update. Even though Motorola has not officially announced the full list of devices that will receive the OS update, the manufacturer keeps on updating about the supported devices.
Motorola had earlier confirmed about the 22 devices that will surely get the Android 15 update.
We have mentioned the list of devices that will get the Android 15 below.
Motorola Moto G devices
Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024)
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
Motorola Moto G 5G (2024)
Motorola Moto G85
Motorola Moto G75
Motorola Moto G55
Motorola Moto G45
Motorola Moto G35
Motorola Moto G34 5G
Motorola Edge smartphones
Motorola Edge (2024)
Motorola Edge (2023)
Motorola Edge+ (2023)
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
Motorola Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Neo
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
Motorola Edge 50
Motorola Edge 40
Motorola Edge 40 Neo
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
Motorola Razr smartphones
Motorola Razr+ (2024) / Razr 50 Ultra
Motorola Razr (2024) / Razr 50
Motorola Razr 50s
Motorola Razr+ (2023) / Razr 40 Ultra
Motorola Razr (2023) / Razr 40
Motorola Razr 40s