These models of Apple iPhone will not run WhatsApp from October 24, Know details

WhatsApp by Meta is perhaps one of the most used applications for smartphone users across the world. The messaging app is popular not only among Android users but also among iPhone users. However, Apple has announced that some models of iPhone will no longer support WhatsApp from October 24. If you are one of those persons who use these models, you have something to be worried of.

According to Apple, the iPhones which run on iOS 10 or iOS 11 will no longer support WhatsApp on its platform. WhatsApp has also notified its users about this development. In order to keep WhatsApp running on their smartphones users need to install the iOS 12 or higher version on their iPhones. Post the update, the users who have iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C can use WhatsApp. However, if you are someone who is using an iPhone 4 or iPhone 4S, you cannot use WhatsApp. This means that those users (iPhone 4, 4S) have to get a new iPhone.

In order to update their iPhones users need to open Settings> General> Software update. If your iPhone has automatic download settings on, you do not have to worry about doing it manually. When it comes to Android, users need to have OS version 4.1 or later versions on their devices.

