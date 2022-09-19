These features on Google Chrome can help you in multiple ways if you are a student

Google Chrome is perhaps the most used browser across the World. The browser is preferred across multiple platforms as well as devices by professionals, students as well as common users. Even though the use of Google Chrome is quite common, users are not fully aware of its total features. We have mentioned some features of google chrome that are less known to users and can be really handy if you are a student.

Use your settings across your devices

It is quite common that users to use Google Chrome across multiple devices. This means that they require bookmarks, passwords and other settings. In order to access same settings on devices, users can link their Google Chrome with their Google account on every device. This enables the data to be automatically synced.

Search highlight text by right-clicking

If you are browsing through a website and want to search a particular word, you just have to highlight the particular text and then right click it. A new tab option appears in the pop up window. This makes it easy for users to do a search.

Chrome address bar can be used for searching answers

Simply use the chrome address bar to search answers for any basic questions or any mathematical problems.

Chrome actions can be used to create docs, sheets, and much more

The Google Chrome actions can be used to create docs, sheets, and much more. Just use the address bar of Google Chrome for the purpose.

Enhanced security on Chrome

Google Chrome allows you to save passwords that are required for online tools, websites and various other apps that require a password. The Google Chrome password manager can be used to save multiple login information as well as passwords. The password manager can also help you generate some strong passwords.

Furthermore, the safe browsing feature on the Chrome browser can be used for enhanced protection against malicious websites.

Live Caption

The live caption feature on the Google Chrome can help you while attending an online video lecture. The live caption feature works great if there is noise during your online classes and you do not have headphones to counter them. The Live caption feature can be much more affective while dealing with specially abled users. The features work across video sites/ social media sites, embedded video players and much more.

Organising projects using Chrome tabs

The tab groups feature on Google Chrome can help you to keep an eye on several tabs that are left open while studying. While studying, all the tabs that are useful, can be collapsed into a group and then used when you need them.

Restore closed tabs

We all have gone through a situation when we have accidentally closed tabs. If you want ro retrieve those tabs use Control/Command + Shift +T.