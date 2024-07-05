These feature phones under Rs 3500 from Nokia and HMD are perfect value for money devices

Nokia as well as HMD offers some feature phones that not only offer great features but also are value for money. Even though major phones used by common people are smartphones, the keypad feature phones are something that cannot be avoided. Keypad phones not only offer a great battery backup but also ensure that you are hassle-free about incoming notifications.

HMD 105

This device has a simple design and is yet quite attractive. The display of the device is 2 inches (5.08 cm) with QQVGA resolution. When it comes to connectivity, users get 3.5mm jack, USB Type-B and much more. Key specs include 4 MB RAM, up to 32GB microSD card support, 1000 mAh removable battery, RTOS etc. The device is IP52-rated and costs just Rs 999.

HMD 110

This device offers simple design along with back camera. The display of the device is 2 inches (5.08 cm) with QQVGA resolution. The rear camera is a QVGA camera. When it comes to connectivity, users get 3.5mm jack, USB Type-B and much more. Key specs include 4 MB RAM, up to 32GB microSD card support, 1000 mAh removable battery, RTOS etc. The device is IP52 rated and costs just Rs 1199.

Nokia 220 4G (2024)

The Nokia 220 4G (2024) device is a modern smartphone and it offers 4G connectivity along with a good battery backup.

The smartphone offers 2.8 inch display with a resolution of QVGA and also offers a torch at the rear. Users also get dual SIM along with 4G connectivity. The USB connectivity is Type-C and also features 3.5mm jack as well Bluetooth connectivity. The talktime offered on the device is 9.8 hours under tested conditions. The battery is a 1450 mAh battery and is removable.

When it comes to storage, the device gets 128MB storage and a microSD card support up to 32GB. The RAM on the device is 64GB. The operating system on the device is S30+ and the CPU is Unisoc T107. The device costs Rs 3249 on the official website of the company.

Nokia 106 4G (2023)

This device offers a traditional design along with decent features. The features include clear voice calling, battery backup of weeks and a price tag of Rs 2049.

