These are the latest smart features of WhatsApp; Use and enjoy

Many features have been launched recently by Facebook and WhatsApp. Indians had been waiting for these features for a long time. Many of these features were already spotted in the beta version, which are now available for everyone to use. In this case, users can get updates of this latest feature by updating their WhatsApp from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

WhatsApp Payment: WhatsApp is no longer limited to chatting and video calling only. Customers can now send money to their friends and family members through Whatsapp. This payment feature works like Paytm, Google Pay, Amazon Pay. The payment service has been introduced in India towards WhatsApp. It will be based on Unified Payment Interface (UPI). Android and iOS users will need to update the latest version of WhatsApp to use it. Also, WhatsApp can be run from the same mobile number, which will be linked to your bank account.

How to pay WhatsApp setup:

Open WhatsApp, then go to the Setting option

Where you will see the payment option. After this, click on the Add Payment option.

After this, you have to select the bank option.W

After selecting the bank, you will have to verify your mobile number. For this, you can choose the option of SMS verification.

After completion of the verification process, your bank will be added as a detail payment.

WhatsApp Disappearing messages: The WhatsApp Disappearing Message feature has been launched in India. Disappearing Messages feature automatically deletes old messages and chats on your WhatsApp within 7 days. Explain that it works exactly like the features present on Gmail, Telegram and Snapchat. If you use these platforms, then you must be aware that the Disappearing feature is already present in them. To use this feature, you have to activate it by going to your WhatsApp account. This facility will be available on one to one chat. But in a group, this feature will be completely under the control of A Dumin.

WhatsApp storage management tool: The store management tool has been recently launched by WhatsApp. Due to its rollout, the user will be able to chat in the phone, storage of media files easily. Simply put, users will be able to recognize content that occupies more space. At the same time, we will be able to review these content in a better way. Apart from this, users will be able to delete these messages and media files in bulk. Easy cleanup suggestions will also be made by the company. Meaning that information about media content will be made available to the users of big files and media content which has been forwarded many times. Apart from this, files with less size to higher size will be placed in one size in the phone, which will make it easier to search these files. The store management tool will provide the option of pre-view before deleting the file.

Always Mute option: The Always Mute option feature has been released by WhatsApp. By using it, you will be able to mute any account or group forever. Till now there were options to mute for 8 Hours, 1 Week and 1 year. But now the company has made the Always Mute feature live instead of the 1 Year option. With this, WhatsApp users will no longer have to mute the group every year.

How to mute group:

It is quite easy to mute the account of a group or contact person on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp’s Always Mute feature will be for iOS users along with Android.

The first is to open the group that mutes users.

Three dotted lines will appear on the top right side of this group, on which users will have to click.

On clicking on it, the Mute option will click, where you have to click.

On clicking, three options will appear 8 Hours, 1 Week, and Always.

By clicking Always Ok the group will be muted forever.

WhatsApp Advance Search: Whatsapp has released an update of the new Advance Search feature in India. With this search feature, it will be easy for users to search files, photos, videos, documents on Whatsapp. The new update of WhatsApp will open the options of photo, video, link, GIF, audio, document as you type in the search bar. With this, users will be able to choose what they want to search. With this, users will no longer have to scroll long on WhatsApp. Just go to the search box and type the name of the file and tap on its icon.

