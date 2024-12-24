These Apple iPhones to get next-gen iOS 19 support: Check list here

Apple recently introduced the iOS 18 this year with new Apple Intelligence features. Now, rumours about the iOS 19 has started surfacing on the internet. The next generation of Apple iOS update is said to support every iPhone model currently running iOS 18.

According to a latest report claiming reliable source within Apple, the iOS 19 will run on all iPhone device that support iOS 18. This means that Apple won’t be dropping support for any iPhone models for the second year in a row. This would be great news for anyone still holding onto older devices, as iOS 18 already supports many models.

iOS 19 supported iPhones:

iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

The oldest iPhones on this list are the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max, first released in September 2018. While it’s exciting to see these models still being supported, it’s worth mentioning that some of the newer iOS 19 features may not be available on older devices due to hardware limitations.

The same report claims that iPadOS 19 will drop support for the iPad 7, which was released in 2019. However, all other iPads that can run iPadOS 18 will reportedly be compatible with the new update.

For those eagerly waiting to try iOS 19, the first public beta is expected to roll out during Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2025. The final version of iOS 19 will likely be released in September 2025.