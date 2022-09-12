These 18 Apple smartphones are under big change

Cupertino based tech giant, Apple is all set to roll its iOS 16 update for iPhones across the World. The iOS 16 update will be available for specific iPhone users starting from 10PM today (IST). The latest iOS update will bring across a plethora of features that will offer massive changes on the Apple smartphones.

The iOS 16 update on Apple iPhone will offer great features like full-screen music player, time limit for unsending iMessage, improved photography, refreshed lock screen that can be personalized, crack down on SMS-based junk messages and much more. As many as 18 iPhones are all set to receive the iOS 16 update.

The iPhone models that will receive latest update are iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone SE 2022.

The iOS 16 update will be rolled Over The Air. So you have to wait till you get a notification for this update on your device. Once received, you can download the update and follow the onscreen prompts to complete the installation. You can also manually check the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

The recently launched iPhone 14 series will come with iOS 16 out of the box. The new series of Apple’s flagship devices include iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 series misses the mini model which its previous flagship series offered to the customers.

The iPhone 14 with 6.1-inch display and iPhone 14 Plus with 6.7-inch display are priced at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively. While the iPhone 14 Pro are on the premium side. The iPhone 14 Pro has a starting price of Rs 1,29,900 and iPhone 14 Pro Max at Rs 1,39,900.