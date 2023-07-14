The Tagbin Teleportation bus can take you on a trip to the mountains while you remain still

Tagbin, India’s Gurugram based brilliant tech-experimental company, launched the Tagbin Teleportation Bus at the International Museum Expo on May 18, 2023 in New Delhi. This innovative vehicle combines imagination and innovation to engage people with immersive experiences.

The virtual bus experience is powered using VR technology, offering scenic views to the passengers synchronized with real-time movement. The theme of the Expo was ‘Museums, Sustainability, and Well Being’. Tagbin’s Teleportation bus shows the conscientious approach towards sustainability goals.

The bus is designed in such a way that it shows 3D content on all four sides, including the sunroof. Its versatile performance caters to different industries like tourism, entertainment, space exploration, real estate, product marketing, and many more.

The bus currently offers a seating capacity for 18 people, its dimensions being 8.8m x 2.4m. This can be altered according to different requirements and the type of content being displayed. On a full-charge, it can travel up to 180 km. The bus has 4k transparent screens powered by high end GPU and CPU systems. The systems are shock proofed mechanisms for screens and servers.

Ankit Sinha, CTO of Tagbin believes that with the state-of-art technology, the Teleportation bus is a ground breaking product which will transform the way people perceive and engage with the world around them. He also said that the Teleportation Bus is a testament to their company’s commitment to innovation, quality, and creativity.