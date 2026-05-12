The foldable iPhone will be available in two bland colors

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Apple is reportedly planning to introduce it’s highly anticipated folding iPhone in just two colour options. This is completely different from the usual style of Apple as recently it introduced the iPhone 17 in vibrant colour options.

As per the report, the device, which is currently speculated to launch as the iPhone Ultra, will likely be available in very restrained colours including White, and silver or navy blue. Though the report did not name the exact shade of the second color.

Back in February, Apple analyst Mark Gurman reveal that the folding iPhone Ultra will be launched in restrained colors, such as dark gray/black and white/silver.

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Meanwhile, the folding iPhone is expected to be priced below USD 2,000 mark (Nearly Rs 1.9 lakh).

Moeover, tipster Instant Digital claims that the Apple foldable phone will be easier to repair than existing foldables. The tipster has reported that the tech giant has made several changes in the internal structure to avoid the messy cable routing typically found in foldable phones. The motherboard is reportedly positioned on the right side of the chassis, while the volume buttons have been shifted to the top edge so cables do not need to stretch across the folding display.

The leak also points to a heavily stacked internal layout focused on maximising battery and display space. Other rumoured specifications include a 7.8-inch inner display, a 5.5-inch cover screen, dual rear cameras, Touch ID, Camera Control support, and what could become the largest battery ever used in an iPhone.