The first edition of YouTube NextUp for Beauty Creators

New Delhi: Influencers, bloggers and vloggers now have a chance to showcase their talent at the very first edition of YouTube NextUp for Beauty Creators.

L’Orï¿½al Paris announces their collaboration with YouTube for the very first edition aimed at supporting the rise of beauty content providers/creators on the platform.

This association brings the community of content creators in the beauty space to the forefront.

With makeup tutorials, product swatches and unboxing becoming cult favourite videos to watch, YouTube has grown into an incredible repository of fashion and beauty content from across the globe.

By putting out weekly videos on beauty basics, grooming and lifestyle habits, to focusing on socially relevant topics such as colour inclusivity and gender positivity, beauty YouTubers in India have been at the forefront of redefining beauty standards across the country and breaking the set moulds of beauty, grooming and style.

L’Orï¿½al Paris aims to recognize the rising stars of YouTube, who are passionate about creating compelling content around beauty for all. Winners will get a chance to attend masterclasses with beauty industry specialists, technical expertise in filming & photography, gain market insights on trends, and network with brand representatives.

For the Beauty Creators edition, up to 12 YouTube channels from India will be selected as winners to join the NextUp for Beauty Creators Class of 2020. If selected, you will be eligible to receive:

A week of intensive production classes and filming opportunities at a YouTube Pop-Up Space in India, in May 2020

Specialized educational workshops and skill-sharing sessions designed by production gurus, content specialists, and industry experts, tailored for beauty creators.

Commenting on the collaboration, Pau Gruart, General Manger L’Orï¿½al Paris India said, “YouTube has built a global ecosystem of creators, who are gaining popularity and influence with every passing day. L’Orï¿½al Paris, a brand synonymous with “You’re worth it” wants to be at the forefront of nurturing talent in the beauty creators’ space. This helps both the creators and us to build a world of beauty that’s inclusive, progressive and educational. We are proud to be partners with a platform that has risen to become the go-to destination for all beauty lovers across the globe.”

“We are thrilled to associate with L’Orï¿½al Paris, a pioneer in beauty across the globe, for the Beauty Creators edition of YouTube NextUp. YouTube is the hub for all beauty mavens and who better than L’Orï¿½al Paris to coach the aspiring influencers to be their best,” said Satya Raghavan, Director, YouTube Content Partnerships, India. “We aim to scout for passionate individuals who creatively showcase their love for all things beauty and help them develop their content along with our partners,” he added.