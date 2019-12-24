SHANGHAI, Jan. 7, 2019 -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony of Tesla Shanghai gigafactory in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Ding Ting) (Xinhua/ via Getty Images)

Tesla stock hits record $420 fulfilling Musk’s infamous 2018 tweet

By IANS

San Francisco: Elon Musk lost his position as Tesla Chairman after posting a notorious tweet in August last year that he was “considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured”.

Over a year later, Tesla stock briefly hits $420 per share on Monday and the CEO could not hide his joy.

“Whoa a the stock is so high lol,” Musk tweeted.

“Stock art,” he added.

According to CNBC, Tesla stock reached an all-time high of $422.01 before closing Monday at $419.22 — up more than 3 percent and bringing Tesla’s market cap to over $75 billion.

In the 16 months that followed the August tweet, Tesla stock plummeted to a three-year low just under $177 per share in June this year.

Related News
Technology

Popular chat app ToTok is secret UAE spying tool: Report

Technology

Jio offers 1-year ‘unlimited services’ for Rs…

Technology

Hacker held 300mn iPhones to ransom, blackmailed Apple

Technology

Samsung launches 4G variant of Galaxy Watch2 in India

Musk stunned investors again after the infamous tweet, smoking marijuana during a TV interview.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Musk over the tweet, saying he misled investors by claiming falsely he had lined up funding for the take-private transaction.

Musk reached a settlement with the SEC, agreeing to give up his role as Tesla Chairman and pay a $20 million fine.

According to the settlement, all tweets from Musk about Tesla’s financial health, sales or delivery numbers would have to be pre-approved by a company lawyer.

In February, the SEC again held Musk in contempt of court for allegedly violating a previous public disclosure settlement.

Tesla surprised Wall Street in October by registering a profitable third quarter with a total revenue of $6.3 billion riding on sales of its Model S, Model X and Model 3 electric cars.

In the third quarter, automotive revenues were $5.35 billion. Tesla said it expected to deliver between 360,000 and 400,000 vehicles this year, representing 45-65 percent growth.

 

You might also like
Technology

Popular chat app ToTok is secret UAE spying tool: Report

Technology

Jio offers 1-year ‘unlimited services’ for Rs 2020

Technology

Hacker held 300mn iPhones to ransom, blackmailed Apple

Technology

Samsung launches 4G variant of Galaxy Watch2 in India

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.