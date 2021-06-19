Tesla Model 3-based police car to be used for emergency response trials in UK

By IANS
Tesla police car in UK
Image Credit: IANS

London: Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle company Tesla has reportedly built its police car based on the Model 3 electric sedan in the UK and it plans to use it to test the UK emergency vehicle market.

Tesla UK has revealed police liveried Model 3 saloon fitted with blues-and-twos, which the company said will be available to emergency services across the UK for trial and assessment.

The automaker did not reveal any specs for the new vehicle, but it looks like it could be a Model 3 Performance, Electrek reported.

With over 300 miles of range, a top speed of 162 mph, and an acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds, it should more than fit the needs of a patrol car.

In recent years, the Model 3 has become the best-selling electric car in the UK and at times, even the best-selling car, period.

Also read: How To Transfer Saved Data From PUBG Mobile To Battlegrounds Mobile India, Know Details Here
Related News

Elon Musk hires AI that ‘reports directly’ to…

Tesla’s Shanghai delivery highlights China’s…

However, there have not been any reported Model 3s used as police vehicles.

Many police departments have done the math and figured out that they could save a lot of money by upgrading their fleets to Tesla vehicles, especially the Model 3, the report said.

Bargersville Police Department in Indiana, which purchased several Tesla Model 3 vehicles. It found after the first full year of using the Tesla Model 3, they had already saved over $6,000, it added.

Fremont Police and the Spokane Police Department have both also recently acquired Tesla Model Y vehicles to use as police patrol vehicles.

But with these projects, the police departments buy the vehicles from Tesla and have them modified to fit their needs as patrol cars.

In this case, Tesla has built the police vehicle itself and plans to offer it for testing to emergency services across the UK.

You might also like
Technology

How to transfer saved data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India, Know…

Technology

Cyber Alert! Joker Malware attacks various applications on Google Play Store

Technology

Perform yoga with these unique iOS apps from home amid pandemic

Technology

Earth’s energy imbalance doubled in 14 years, says NASA

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.