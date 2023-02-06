Telegram Latest Update: Check details about the latest features on Telegram

Telegram is basically known as the alternative to WhatsApp and it has gained massive popularity in recent years. Telegram has added some new features on its latest update and this including emoji categories, a profile picture maker, translation of entire chats, and much more. We have discussed about the features below in detail.

Profile Photo Maker

The profile photo maker feature lets users to use any sticker or animated emoji into a profile picture for their accounts. The profile picture can be used in accounts, channels as well as in groups. The best thing about the feature is that it is not restricted to premium users and is available for all users.

Translating entire chats

This feature enables users to turn entire chats, groups and channels in real time. To use the features, users have to tap on the ‘Translate’bar that appears on the top of the screen. However, these features are limited to the premium users. The non-premium users have to select individual messages by selecting them and then tapping the ‘Translate’option.

Network usage

These features will enable users to see the amount of data that is consumed by Telegram. Users can see detailed pie charts that show mobile data usage as well as Wi-fi. There is also a Auto-save incoming media feature and that helps a user to control when media is saved. Users can exactly save what they want through this feature.

Emoji Categories

Emoji Categories are among the new features that have been added on Instagram. This feature helps users to sort stickers and emojis into different categories. There are a million different types of emojis and stickers that are offered in the update. Users are free to choose the right one before sending it to desired users.

Granular Media Permissions

This update allows admin to choose whether group members are used to send 9 distinct media types. The Admins can also disable text messages to create media only groups.