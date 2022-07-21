Vodafone Idea offers free Disney+ Hotstar subscription with these prepaid plans

Vodafone Idea offers free Disney+ Hotstar subscription with seven of its prepaid plans that are priced at Rs 151, Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 601, Rs 901, Rs 1066, and Rs 3099. Each plan has a variety of perks and varying degrees of authenticity. All the plans except for the Rs 151 plan offers complimentary VIP access to Vi Movies & TV.

Vodafone Idea Rs 151 Plan

The Vodafone Idea’s Rs 151 plan comes with 8GB of data that is valid for 30 days. Subscribers will get a free 3-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar with this plan.

Vodafone Idea Rs 399 Plan

The Rs 399 plan of Vi offers unlimited talktime, 100 SMS per day, and 2.5GB of data every day with a 28-day validity. With this plan, you will also receive a free 3-month Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Vodafone Idea also offers free night data with this plan that means you can surf the internet from 12 am to 6 am without any data restrictions. In addition, you can also roll over your unused data from Monday-Friday into Saturday-Sunday and receive up to 2GB of backup data each month. You can also receive free along with free access to Vi Movies & TV VIP with this plan.

Vodafone Idea Rs 499 Plan

The Vodafone Idea’s Rs 499 plan comes with 100 SMS per day, unlimited talktime, and 2GB of daily data. it has a validity of 28 days. With this plan, you can use data without restrictions from 12 am to 6 am and have free VIP access to Vi Movies & TV along with a complimentary 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. In addition, you will receive up to 2GB of backup data each month at no additional cost and can roll over any unused Monday -Friday data into Saturday-Sunday.

Vodafone Idea Rs 601 Plan

You will get a total of a 28-day validity period with this plan of Vodafone. It offers 3GB of data every day and an additional 16GB of data. With this plan, you get and unlimited talktime, a 1-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription, free VIP access to Vi TV & Movies, and unlimited nighttime data from 12 am to 6 am. You can use any unused data from Monday through Friday on Saturday and Sunday.

Vodafone Idea Rs 901 Plan

The Vodafone Idea Rs 901 plan has a validity period of 70 days and provides 3GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day along with unrestricted free local and STD calls throughout India. Additionally, you will get a free 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, VIP access to Vi Movies & TV, and unlimited nighttime data from 12 am to 6 am. With this plan, your validity will be additive, meaning that if you recharge before your current unlimited pack expires, another 70 days of validity will be added to it.

Vodafone Idea Rs 1066 Plan

The Vodafone Idea Rs 1066 plan comes with a validity of 84 days and offers 2GB of data , unlimited calls and 100 SMS each day. With this plan, you will receive a free 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar as well as VIP access to Vi Movies & TV. In addition, you are permitted to use nighttime data from 12 am to 6 am by carrying over your unused Mon-Fri data into Sat-Sun and an monthly backup data of up to 2GB at no additional cost.

Vodafone Idea Rs 3099 Plan

With a 365-day validity period, the Vodafone Idea Rs 3099 plan offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. Additionally, you will get VIP access to Vi Movies & TV, and a complimentary 1-year subscription to Disney + Hotstar. Furthermore, you can receive a free monthly backup of up to 2GB of data as well as carry over any unused Mon-Fri data into Sat-Sun.

