Vi announces new Rs 82 prepaid plan with SonyLIV subscription

Vodafone Idea, India’s third-largest telecom operator, has just announced the arrival of a new prepaid plan for its customers. Vodafone Idea (Vi) has partnered with SonyLIV and launched a new plan worth Rs 82 which will come with the benefit of SonyLIV Premium. The Rs 82 plan is not a regular unlimited benefits prepaid plan but a data only voucher which will be offered to the consumers with a short validity of 14 days only. Let’s take a look at the complete benefits of this plan.

Vi Rs 82 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is offering its Rs 82 prepaid plan with a total of 4GB of data. This means that each GB of data will cost users Rs 20.5, which is not too expensive given the fact that it will also offer a major OTT (Over-the-top) benefit. As mentioned above, the total validity of this plan is 14 days only. So, all the unused data after the end of the first 14 days will expire.

However, the SonyLIV Premium will be available for users for 28 days. SonyLIV Premium will give users access to the complete library of content on the platform. There are some very popular titles, such as Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story, and more.

SonyLIV is also known for streaming some popular Hindi television shows such as The Kapil Sharma Show and more. Then users also get to see live sports that are being broadcasted by the Sony-owned channels. Some of the cricket series that India or some other nation plays are available on SonyLIV.

Further, there will be a selection of international entertainment TV shows and movies that users can enjoy via a subscription to the SonyLIV Premium. Note that users can also purchase the subscription of SonyLIV Premium outside Vi’s plans as well by going to the official website of SonyLIV or by downloading its mobile app.

