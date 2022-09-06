This Jio Plan With 84 Days Validity Offers 1.5GB Daily Data And Disney+ Hotstar subscription

India’s largest telecom provider, Reliance Jio offers a 4G prepaid plan that has 84 days validity and comes with the over-the-top (OTT). The plan we are talking about costs Rs 783. The Jio plan offers a decent amount of data and the Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The plan has additional benefits as well.

Let’s take a look at the prepaid plan from Jio that we are talking about.

Jio Rs 783 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 783 prepaid plan offered by Jio comes with 84 days validity and a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar subscription as well. Furthermore, the plan also brings unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data to the users. Consumers get to enjoy a total data of 126GB data.

Apart from the above mentioned benefits, Jio also offers additional Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for three months with this plan. The plan also comes with JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. The three month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription bundled with this plan is worth Rs 149. Post the data consumption, the internet speed for the user drops to 64 Kbps.

Overall, this could be an excellent option for anyone who relies on his smartphone and mobile internet for daily data consumption as well as for online entertainment.

Of course, if you were not to go for the Disney+ Hotstar subscription, you could get prepaid plans with more daily data at a lower cost from Reliance Jio. There’s a Rs 719 plan from Jio which comes with 2GB of daily data for 84 days. However, it does not include Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

How to get the free three months Disney+ Hotstar subscription?