These JioFiber plans offer multiple OTT subscription, See details

Reliance Jio provides several broadband recharge options with OTT bundle packs. Some of these plans offer access to multiple OTT subscriptions, such as Netflix, Disney Plus, Hotstar, and others, rather than just one for free.

These plans are for those who want unlimited high-speed data at a minimum of 150 Mbps speed, unlimited phone calling, multiple OTT subscriptions along with other features. These type of plans starts at Rs 999 and above. We have not added GST in the cost of the JioFiber plans. Because of the additional GST fees, the plans’ ultimate prices will vary.

Let’s check out these JioFiber plans below:

JioFiber plans with OTT subscription

JioFiber Rs 999 plan

This Jio fiber plans provides unlimited data with a 150 Mbps upload and download speed. It has a validity of 30 days and offers unlimited voice calling, a free Jio app subscription, and more. Along with these, the plans also comes with multiple OTT subscription including a 1-year Amazon Prime Videos membership in addition to Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, Sony Liv, ZEE5, Voot Kids, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, Universal +, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, JioCinema, ShemarooMe, Eros Now, ALTBalaji, and JioSaavn. Users get 3.3TB of data with this plan.

JioFiber Rs 1499 plan

This plan offers an unlimited data internet package (3.3TB) at 300 Mbps connection speed. In addition, you can get unrestricted access to Jio apps throughout the first 30 days of its validity and free voice calling. In addition to Netflix Basic plan and Amazon Prime Videos membership, the OTT subscription gives access to Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, Sony Liv, ZEE5, Voot Kids, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, Universal +, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, JioCinema, ShemarooMe, Eros Now, ALTBalaji, and JioSaavn.

JioFiber Rs 2499 plan

This JioFiber plan comes with limitless bandwidth along with 3.3TB of data at 500 Mbps upload and download speeds.The plan gets 30 days of validity and brings unlimited voice calls, free Jio app downloads, and other perks. The multiple OTT subscription includes a Netflix Standard subscription, an Amazon Prime Videos membership, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, Sony Liv, ZEE5, Voot Kids, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, Universal +, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, JioCinema, ShemarooMe, Eros Now, ALTBalaji, and JioSaavn in the plan.

JioFiber Rs 3999 plan

The unlimited broadband service offers 1 Gbps upload and download speeds with 3.3TB of monthly data. In addition, it provides unlimited voice calls, free access to Jio applications, and has a 30-day plan validity. The OTT bundle includes a Netflix Standard plan, an Amazon Prime Videos subscription, as well as subscriptions to other streaming services like Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, Sony Liv, ZEE5, Voot Kids, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, Universal +, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, JioCinema, ShemarooMe, Eros Now, ALTBalaji, and JioSaavn.

JioFiber Rs 8499 plan

This is the most expensive JioFiber plan comes that offers 6600 GB of data with internet speeds of 1 Gbps for both uploads and downloads. Additionally, it offers unlimited voice calling within the first 30 days of plan validity, a free Jio applications membership, and other perks. The OTT package comes with a Netflix premium plan, an Amazon Prime Video membership, plus subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, Sony Liv, ZEE5, Voot Kids, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, Universal +, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, JioCinema, ShemarooMe, Eros Now, ALTBalaji, and JioSaavn.