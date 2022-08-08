Tata Play launches new budget friendly ‘Super Saver Packs’

Tata Play, which was formerly known as Tata Sky, has introduced new budget friendly ‘Super Saver Packs’. These packs will be available to all Tata Play customers across India. As the prices of the recharge packs are getting expensive in India day by day this will help users to save money on their TV bills.

Interested Tata Play subscribers can purchase these super affordable packs by logging into their Tata Play account through the mobile app or the website or they can do it via the nearest Tata Play dealers.

The Tata Play Super Saver Packs will offer more than 203 channels under Rs 249 only.

Tata Play Hindi Super Value pack offers Star Plus, SET, Colors, Zee TV, Star Gold, Sony Max, Zee Cinema, Colors Cineplex, Aaj Tak, NDTV and 203 other channels for Rs 249 only. The brand has launched a brand campaign to spread awareness about its latest move. The brand has collaborated with many stars, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan in the Hindi-speaking markets and Madhavan along with Priyamani in the South markets to advertise the new pack.

“Entertainment is a basic human necessity. However, rising prices are forcing people to make a choice between necessities like food & fuel and discretionary spends like entertainment. As the country’s largest content distributor, we take it upon ourselves to make entertainment more affordable,” said Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO, Tata Play.

The Tata Play is one of the leading DTH (Direct-to-Home) operator in India. This move will help the company to increase its user base in the market.