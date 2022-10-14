Reliance Jio scraps major prepaid plans with Disney + Hotstar subscription, Check details here

One of the major telecom service providers in India, Reliance Jio has silently scrapped its prepaid plans that offered free subscription to Disney + Hotstar. According to the official website of Reliance Jio, the plans are no longer in service. As many as 9 plans have been discontinued by the company. The plans discarded by Jio are ‘Disney + Hotstar’ Mobile plans.

Initially reported by Telecom Talk, the prepaid plans of Reliance Jio include Rs 499 plan, Rs 601 plan, Rs 799 plan, Rs 1,099 plan, Rs 333 plan, Rs 419 plan, Rs 583 plan, Rs 783 plan and Rs 1,199 plan. The users who have already recharged their mobile number with the above-mentioned plans will continue to get the benefits of the scheme (till the validity).

As of now, the telecom service provider provides Rs 1499 and Rs 4199 plans that bundle with Disney + Hotstar subscription. However, the bundled plans are Premium subscription and not Mobile subscription. The premium plan offers ads-free movies and shows with a maximum video quality of 4K (2160p). The movies and shows can be viewed on TV or Laptop and the maximum number of devices will be 4.

Even though Rs 1499 and Rs 4199 prepaid plans offer Disney + Hotstar Premium subscription, they are not exactly budget-friendly. The details of the plans are mentioned below.

Rs 1499 prepaid plan

The prepaid plan offers 84 days of validity with a total data of 168GB. Users get 2GB of data per day in this plan. Users also get unlimited voice calling service and 100 SMS/ day. Apart from Disney + Hotstar Premium subscription users also get subscriptions to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Rs 4199 prepaid plan

The prepaid plan offers 365 days validity with a total data of 1095GB. Users get 3GB of data per day in this plan. Users also get unlimited voice calling service and 100 SMS/ day. Apart from Disney + Hotstar Premium subscription users also get subscriptions to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud.