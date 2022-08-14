Reliance Jio introduces 3 new offers, Check details

Reliance Jio has released three new offers for its users under the Jio Independence Day offers. These offers will be offered for a limited time. Some of the offers might not be available on the website right away, but you can definitely get them on the MyJio app.

Lets check the offers in detail:

Reliance Jio Rs 750 Plan

This plan offers 180GB total data for a validity period of 90 days. Users get daily 2GB data for the validity period. The benefits of the plan include unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps including JioSaavan, JioCinema, and much more.

Reliance Jio Rs 2999 Plan

The Jio Rs 2999 prepaid plan has a validity of 365 days and comes with additional benefits worth Rs 3,000. Under the plan users get 2.5GB data per day, unlimited calling and 1 year subscription to Disney+ hotstar (mobile edition). Additional benefits include vouchers from Ajio, Ixigo and netmeds.

Under the Independence Day 2022 offer, Jio users recharging with this plan will also get 75GB of additional data, Rs 750 worth of Ixigo coupon, Rs 750 worth of Netmeds coupon, and Rs 750 worth of Ajio coupon.

Benefit for JioFiber Customers

Under the Independence Offer, Jio is offering 15 days of additional service to its JioFiber customers if they book their new connection between August 12 to August 16. However, the activation has to be completed by August 19 and the offer is avaialble with JioFiber postpaid plans worth Rs 499, Rs 599, Rs 799, or Rs 899. But this is applicable only on 6 or 12-month plans. For eligible customers who makes the purchase in the MyJio app can get a discount cash voucher.