Reliance Jio announces 6th anniversary offer, check benefit details here

Reliance Jio turned six on September 5, 2022. To commemorate the special occasion, the telecom company has announced the “Jio 6th Anniversary Offer”.

In this offer, Reliance Jio users can get 6 benefits with the annual Prepaid plan of Rs 2,999. The offer will be available for a limited period of time. It has gone live from September 3, 2022. Reliance Jio announce the offer via a post on its official Twitter handle.

The users who recharge with the Rs. 2,999 plan can get six extra benefits. These include an Rs. 500 discount on purchases of Rs. 5,000 and above at Reliance Digital, additional 75GB of high-speed data, and Ixigo travel coupons worth Rs. 750 on bookings of Rs. 4,500 and more. Additionally, a flat 50% discount on the six months Pro pack on Jio Saavn Pro is also available.

Jio Rs 2999 plan benefits

The Rs 2999 plan of Jio provides unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day benefits along with 2.5GB of 4G data per day. Users get to enjoy a total of 912.5GB of mobile data with this plan. Post the 2.5GB quota, the speed will come down to 64 kbps. The plan has a validity of 365 days. As for other benefits, you get access to apps like Hotstar (a Mobile plan worth Rs 499), JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

The six additional benefits are:

Extra Data: Additional 75GB high speed data.

Travel: Ixigo coupons worth of Rs 750 off on Rs 4500 and above

Health: Netmeds coupons offering a minimum of Rs 750 off (3 discount coupons each offering 25% – applicable on purchase of Rs 1000 and above)

Fashion: AJIO coupon offering more than Rs 750 off on purchase of Rs 2990 & above

Entertainment: Flat 50% discount on 6 months pack of Jio Saavn Pro

Electronics: Discount worth Rs 500 on a purchase of ₹5000 at Reliance Digital

As we have mentioned above, the offer is valid for a limited period of time. So, if you are interested you should buy it now.

How to get the Jio 6th Anniversary Offer?

Jio 6th anniversary offer is available for recharge from offline and online channels including Jio.com, MyJio app and other online recharge platforms during the offer period. Note that data vouchers and coupons received under the Jio 6th Anniversary Offer are non-transferable.

Once the Jio number is recharged with the Rs. 2,999 plan, the vouchers will be credited to the ‘Coupons & Winnings’ section of the user’s account in the MyJio app. The user will also receive a notification for the same.

Steps to redeem these coupons

Log in to the MyJio app Head to the coupon list Select the voucher/coupon that needs to be to redeemed

You can also know more about the offer from the official website here.