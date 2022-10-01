Planning to watch ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Disney+ Hotstar, Check these budget plans

The 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is around the corner and all the cricket fans across the country (India) are excited about it. The eighth edition of the T20 World Cup will be held in Australia from 16 October to 13 November 2022. If you are someone who is excited to watch T20 World Cup on your smartphone/ tablet, then you will need a Disney+ Hotstar connection. There are various affordable plans offered by Airtel/ Jio/ VI that give Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

We have mentioned some affordable Disney+ Hotstar plans that will be easy on your pocket and will offer unlimited access to the Men’s T20 World Cup.

Airtel

Rs 399 plan

This prepaid plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls for 28 days. The daily data limit is 2.5GB and it includes Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months.

Rs 499 plan

This prepaid plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls for 28 days. The daily data limit is 2GB and it includes Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 12 months.

Rs 599 plan

This prepaid plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls for 28 days. The daily data limit is 3GB and it includes Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 12 months.

Rs 839 plan

This prepaid plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls for 84 days. The daily data limit is 2GB and it includes Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 12 months.

Vodafone Idea

Rs 399 plan

This prepaid plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls for 28 days. The daily data limit is 1.5GB and it includes Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months. Other benefits include binge all night, access to Vi movies and TV and much more.

Rs 499 plan

This prepaid plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls for 28 days. The daily data limit is 2.5GB and it includes Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 12 months. Other benefits include binge all night, access to Vi movies and tv and much more.

Rs 601 plan

This prepaid plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls for 28 days. The daily data limit is 3GB and it includes Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 12 months. Other benefits include binge all night, access to Vi movies and TV and much more. Users get 16GB extra under the plan.

Rs 901 plan

This prepaid plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls for 70 days. The daily data limit is 3GB and it includes Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 12 months. Other benefits include binge all night, access to Vi movies and tv and much more. Users get 48GB extra under the plan.

Jio

Reliance Jio is quite expensive when it comes to its competitors. Reliance Jio offers 1 year Disney+ Hotstar PREMIUM Subscription only for Rs 1499 plan and Rs 4199 plan.