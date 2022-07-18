Looking for an affordable BSNL prepaid plan under Rs 100, Check out Rs 49 plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers an affordable Rs 49 plan for its prepaid customers. Though this plan is not a new plan, it will be good for those customers who are looking for an low cost price under Rs 100.

The Rs 49 prepaid plan of BSNL does not offer that much of data but it offers 20 days validity and calling facility. This plan will be beneficial for those who does not require heavy data balance.

Check the benefits of BSNL’s Rs 49 prepaid plan below.

BSNL Rs 49 Prepaid Plan Benefits

BSNL’s Rs 49 prepaid plan offers 100 minutes of voice calling + 1GB of mobile data for a validity period of 20 days. The freebies also come for 20 days. This is a plan that you can definitely use if you don’t need a lot of calling or data balance but just want to keep your SIM active.

The major private telcos like Reliance Jio, which currently has the largest user base in india, does not offer a prepaid plan like this.

In case you are looking for an even more affordable prepaid plan, you can go for the Rs 29 prepaid plan from BSNL. However, this plan has only five days of validity. It comes with unlimited voice calling and 1GB of mobile data. In case you fail to utilise the data or calling benefits by the end of your plan’s service validity, the benefits will also expire.

Prior to the tariff hike, both Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) used to offer consumers a prepaid plan for Rs 49. But the telcos don’t have that plan anymore.

