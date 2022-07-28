List of 5 countries offering cheapest mobile data in the world

Cable.co.uk has revealed a list of countries that offer the cheapest mobile data and most expensive mobile data. The report has listed the cost of 1GB of mobile data in all 233 countries. In this list, India has been included in the 5 countries offering cheapest mobile data, just not at the top.

According to the report by Cable.co.uk, the five cheapest countries in terms of the average cost of 1 GB of mobile data are Israel ($0.04), Italy ($0.12), San Marino ($0.14), Fiji ($0.15), and India ($0.17) in the Worldwide Mobile Data Pricing 2022 list.

According to the report, Israel offers the cheapest mobile data with 1GB data at just $0.04 (roughly Rs 3.20), while Italy has ranked in the second place in the list of the cheapest mobile data in the world with 1GB data being priced at just $0.12 (roughly Rs 9.59).

San Marino comes in the third place in the list with the price of 1GB mobile data at $0.14, which is roughly around Rs 11.19. Next in the list is Fiji, which offer 1GB of mobile data at $0.15 (around Rs 11.99). India has ranked 5th among 233 countries in terms of the lowest mobile data pricing.

Meanwhile, the five most expensive countries in terms of the average cost of 1 GB of mobile data are Saint Helena ($41.06), the Falkland Islands ($38.45), Sao Tome and Principe ($29.49), Tokelau ($17.88) and Yemen ($16.58).

India is currently gearing up to get 5G very soon. Telecom operators like Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi are working hard towards offering 5G services in the country at least by the end of this year.

