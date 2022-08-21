Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid yearly plans that offer 2GB daily data along with unlimited calls to users

A long-term prepaid plan offers great benefits to its users. If you are someone who does not want to recharge your mobile number frequently across the year a long-term plan is justified. Yearly Prepaid plans offered by telecom operators like Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) can offer users great data and calling plans. We have compared 2GB/ day annual plans offered by three major companies in detail below.

Airtel

Rs 2999 Prepaid Plan

The Airtel Rs 2999 Plan offers 2GB daily data for its prepaid users for a period of 365 days. Users get free access to unlimited calls in this plan. Users also get 100SMS per day during the validity period. The additional benefits that are present in the plan include Apollo 24|7 Circle for 3 months free, FASTag Rs 100 cashback, Free Hellotunes and Free Music Free.

After the user exhausts daily quota of usage data they will experience speed up to 64Kbps. Similarly, after crossing daily SMS limit of 100 SMS, users will be charged with Re 1 Local or Rs 1.5 STD per SMS.

Reliance Jio

Rs 2879 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio offers 2GB daily data for 365 days to its prepaid customers at just Rs 2879. Users get total data of 730GB in this plan. Users get unlimited voice calling for the validity period. Users also get 100 SMS/day in this plan.

The other benefits of the plan include subscription to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud. Users should keep it in mind that post the data limit users get restricted data speed of 64 Kbps.

Vodafone India (Vi)

Rs 3099 Prepaid plan

Compared to Airtel’s Rs 2999 Prepaid Plan and Jio’s Rs 2879 plan, Vi’s plan is bit costlier. In the plan Vi offers unlimited calls, 2GB/ daily to its users for a period of 365 days. Users get benefits like Binge All Night, Weekend data rollover, Vi movies and TV, and up to 2GB of Data backup every month.

The additional benefit in the plan includes Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 1 year.

Verdict: If you have a budget of Rs 3000, Jio yearly plan (Rs 2879 plan) is a perfect one. The second value for money plan is Airtel’s Rs 2999 Prepaid Plan. However, both the plans do not offer subscription to OTT services. However, if you are willing to spend some extra bucks for OTT subscription, Vi’s plan (Rs 3099) is the best one for you.

Note: We have taken the liberty to choose the plans based on ‘value for money’ criteria. Kindly check the official website before recharging.