Jio vs Airtel: Postpaid Plans with OTT benefits priced under Rs 1000

The major telecom service providers in India offer many plans with benefits at a reasonable price for their subscribers. These postpaid plans also brings additional benefits such as OTT subscriptions. We have listed some of the postpaid plans offered by the leading telecom operators of India–Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

Let’s check out the postpaid plans that come with OTT access offered by Jio and Airtel under the Rs 1,000 price category.

Reliance Jio Postpaid plans under 1000

We have listed four plans of Jio that provides OTT subscription and cost less than Rs 1,000 below. All the plans mentioned below offer a subscription to various OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Moreover, the Amazon Prime Video bundled with the plans comes with a yearly subscription.

Rs 399 plan

The Rs 399 post paid plan of Jio is the cheapest plan in the list. It offers a total of 75GB data per month. However, after a month, users will be charged Rs 10/GB to access the internet. In addition, the pack also comes with 200GB rollover data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day as well.

Rs 599 plan

The Rs 599 postpaid plan of Jio offers a total of 100GB data along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day benefits. After the 100GB data balance has been used, users will be charged Rs 10/GB. Along with this, the plan provides one additional SIM card and data rollover of 200GB.

Rs 799 plan

The next Jio postpaid plan on the list costs Rs 799. Jio offers up to two additional SIM cards with this plan. The users get a total of 150GB data along with 200GB rollover data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. After the consumption of 150GB data, users have to pay Rs 10/GB.

Rs 999 plan

The last we are taking about cost less than Rs 1,000 that is Rs 999. It is the most expensive family postpaid plan in the list. The plan comes with three additional SIM cards and a total of 200GB data. Unlike the other plans, it gets data rollover of 500GB. After the completion of 200GB data, users are charged Rs 10/GB.

In addition, the plan also offers other benefits such as unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Airtel Postpaid plans under 1000

Airtel offers two plans under Rs 1,000 that provide an OTT subscription.

Rs 499 plan

The first plan on the list is ‘Infinity Family Plan 499’ plan and it costs Rs 499. This is also the bestseller plan of the telcos as well. Airtel offers 75GB monthly data with rollover up to 200GB along with unlimited calls including local, STD and roaming with this plan. Users get 1 regular SIM with this plan as well along with 100 SMS per day.

This is also a platinum pack and thus users get access to Airtel Thanks Platinum rewards which includes Amazon Prime membership for 1 year at no extra cost as well as Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership for 1 year at no extra cost. The other benefits include Airtel X-stream App premium, Wynk premium and more.

Family Infinity 999 Plan

Airtel also offers a Family Infinity 999 Plan that has a price of Rs 999. users can get 150GB monthly data with rollover up to 200GB along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day with this postpaid plan. With the subscription of this plan, users get 1 regular SIM and 2 free Add-on regular voice connections for family members. The Airtel Thanks Platinum rewards with this plan are the same as the Infinity Family Plan 499.

