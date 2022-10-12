Jio True 5G launched: Welcome Offer, Tariffs, Recharge plans, Speed and all you need to know

Reliance Jio has rolled out the 5G services in 4 select cities of India from Dussehra (October 5, 2022). The telecom operator has introduced the Jio 5G Welcome offer in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi. Select users of these four cities who have a Jio SIM and a 5G smartphone can avail the Jio Welcome Offer and get access to 5G network.

We expect Jio to offer 5G network service for a year like the 4G welcome offer. As per reports, the median download speeds of Jio have been the following since June 2022 has reached up to 600 Mbps in Delhi. The telecom operator will likely roll out 5G services across India by the end of 2023.

Check all you need to know about the speed, Tariff plans, availability, and other details about Jio’s 5G services here.

Reliance Jio 5G Welcome Offer

Reliance Jio had announced the Jio Welcome Offer for users living in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi. These users will get to test out Jio’s 5G networks with up to 1 Gbps speed and unlimited data for free. The Jio users living in these 4 cities and having a 5G-enabled smartphone will get access to Jio 5G Welcome Offer. Furthermore, the user must be an active user to get the offer. Users can visit the MyJio app to check whether they have received the invitation for the Jio 5G.

Jio 5G services available in these Cities

Currently, Jio’s 5G services are currently being tested in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi. Jio will expand 5G services to users who are not living in these cities of India by December 2023. Jio is also reportedly in talks with several banks to raise up to $2.5 billion in overseas loans for funding its 5G network gear from foreign vendors, including Nokia and Ericsson.

Reliance Jio 5G Tariffs

The tariff plans for Reliance Jio’s 5G are expected to be affordable. Though the company has not made any announcement regarding the tariffs yet, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Jio have revealed that Jio wants to make its 5G affordable. This is so that Jio can offer its services to customers at scale as it did with 4G.

Reliance Jio Minimum Recharge Plan for 5G Services

Reliance Jio has declared that its minimum recharge plan for the Jio 5G Welcome Offer would be priced Rs 239. Both the prepaid and postpaid users on any plan that costs lesser than Rs 239 will not get the Jio Welcome Offer to use the company’s 5G services for free of cost. Note that the plan comes with 4G data, and users would be consuming 4G data when they are not under the 5G coverage of Jio’s networks.

Reliance Jio 5G Speed

Ookla has revealed that the median download speeds of Jio has reached up to 600 Mbps in Delhi. This speed is considered as excellent on the 3.5 GHz network.

Reliance Jio 5G Technology

Reliance Jio is using the standalone deployment (SA) technology for 5G in India. Currently, Jio is the only telecom operator to use this technology in the country. With its 700 MHz spectrum, the telco will be able to deliver good indoor coverage. The telco is also working with other vendors and partners to ensure a successful 5G rollout.