Jio Independence Day 2022 Offer launched: Get benefits of worth Rs 3000 including 75GB extra data

India’s largest telecom service provider Reliance Jio has announced its Independence Day offer. The offer comes bundled with one of its existing most popular long-term prepaid plans. Customers will get additional benefits with the prepaid plans. In addition, the telcos is also offering Rs 2,250 worth of benefits separately.

However, there is no information on how long Jio is going to roll out this offer. Jio’s Independence Day offer for this year is bundled with the Rs 2999 prepaid plan.

Let’s check out the details of the offer and see what users will get.