Jio Independence Day 2022 Offer launched: Get benefits of worth Rs 3000 including 75GB extra data

India’s largest telecom service provider Reliance Jio has announced its Independence Day offer. The offer comes bundled with one of its existing most popular long-term prepaid plans. Customers will get additional benefits with the prepaid plans. In addition, the telcos is also offering Rs 2,250 worth of benefits separately.

However, there is no information on how long Jio is going to roll out this offer. Jio’s Independence Day offer for this year is bundled with the Rs 2999 prepaid plan.

Let’s check out the details of the offer and see what users will get.

Reliance Jio Independence Day Offer for 2022

Reliance Jio will be offering the Independence Day 2022 offer with its Rs 2999 prepaid plan that comes with 2.5GB of daily data and has a validity of 365 days. In addition, it also provides unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with this plan. Note that the data speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps post the consumption of the daily data.

The other additional benefits of the plan include JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud, and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscriptions for one year.

Independence Day offer Benefits

With the Independence Day 2022 offer from Jio, users will get 75GB of additional data worth Rs 750 with this plan. Furthermore, users can get Rs 2,250 worth of other benefits, which include Ajio (Rs 750 off), Netmeds (Rs 750 off) and Ixigo (Rs 750 off).

