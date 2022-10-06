Jio 5G services now available in these 4 cities; Check city list, Jio 5G Welcome Offer and How to get it

Reliance Jio has rolled out the 5G services in 4 cities on the occasion of Dussehra, that is October 5. The Jio users in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi can now be able to connect to the 5G network. The telecom operator has also introduced the Jio 5G Welcome Offer that will provide users with unlimited 5G data with up to 1gbps+ speed. However, all Jio users may not get access to the Jio 5G network as the telecom provider has only announced beta trials for its 5G services.

The Jio users who have a 5G phone and live in any of the above mentioned 4 cities, then you may have a chances to avail the Jio 5G Welcome Offer. However, the company hasn’t declared any 5G plans for now, which possibly means that under the Welcome Offer, Jio users with a 5G phone will be able to get access to free 5G service. To recall, when the company launched 4G services in 2017, it announced the Welcome Offer under which users were able to get free access to 4G until the official plans were announced. It is likely that Jio will follow the same strategy even this time.

Let’s check some more information about the Jio 5G services that you may want to know.

What is Jio 5G Welcome Offer and how to get it?

The Jio 5G Welcome Offer will offer unlimited 5G data with up to 1gbps+ speed to users. It is likely that people living in 4 cities Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Varanasi with a 5G smartphone will get access to Jio 5G Welcome Offer.

The Jio users living in 4 cities with a 5G smartphone will automatically get upgraded to the Jio 5G Welcome Offer. So, users will possibly need not follow any procedure to upgrade to the Welcome Offer.

Is Jio 5G Welcome Offer available for free?

The Jio 5G services may be offered for free for now to eligible users. That means they will be able to get unlimited Jio 5G for free, at least until Jio announces 5G plans. Like we said earlier, the company hasn’t launched any Jio 5G plans yet.