How to get 30 days of Postpaid, DTH and Broadband Services of Airtel at zero cost

Bharti Airtel offers a variety of services to its customers including prepaid, postpaid, the DTH (Direct-to-Home) segment, as well as fibre broadband services. The company offers a service called Airtel Black that is an all-in-one solution for homes which includes services like fibre, DTH, landline and mobile.

This is a bundled service from the company wherein customers get multiple things, including postpaid, DTH and fibre broadband services, under a single plan. The Airtel Black bundled service is quite similar to the One Airtel service provided by the Bharti Airtel. However, One Airtel plans were only available to selected telecom circles/ cities of the country. Contrary to the previously mentioned service, Airtel Black is available across all cities of India.

Airtel Black has been offering customers with 30 days of free postpaid, DTH and broadband services upon adding a new service to its existing plans. This offer has been there for a long-time now since it was announced back in 2021.

Here’s how you can get the 30-day free service from Airtel at zero cost

Airtel Black offers 30 Days of free service

Note that this Airtel Black offer is only available for people who have a postpaid mobile connection of the company. With this offer, customer who buys a new plan or service will get the exact discount of the amount that he/she would have naturally paid for. For example, if it is a Rs 1099 plan that the customer wants to try out, he/she will get a discount of Rs 1099 on the first bill (30 days). The additional usage of services apart from the benefits available with the plan will be added to the bill of the customer. Customers can either create custom plans or get a fixed Airtel Black plan from Airtel.

