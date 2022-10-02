Do you need Netflix + Amazon Prime Video + Hotstar subscription? Check these Postpaid plans

The majority of the entertainment (movies, sports, series, music) is currently offered on OTT platforms. Bulk of the popular shows is on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video or Hotstar. If your family is quite interested in OTT content from the major three OTT platforms, there are some postpaid plans that can be opted for. These plans offer a subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar.

Airtel

Rs 1199 Postpaid plan

Free Netflix subscription with Airtel can be availed with the Infinity family plan 1199. Infinity family plan 1199 offers an unlimited subscription to Netflix Basic subscription. Customers also get 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile and 6 months Amazon Prime subscription.

Apart from that customers get 150 GB of data per month with rollover up to 200 GB. The plan also offers unlimited calling facility to local/STD/ Roaming and 100 SMS per day. There are two 2 Free Add-on regular voice connections for family members.

Rs 1599 Postpaid plan

Free Netflix subscription with Airtel can be availed with the Infinity family plan 1599. The Infinity family plan 1599 offers an unlimited subscription to Netflix Standard subscription. Customers also get a 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile and 6 months Amazon Prime subscription.

Apart from that customers get 250 GB data per month and unlimited calling facility to local/STD/ Roaming numbers. The plan also includes 100 SMS per day. There are two 3 Free Add-on regular voice connections for family members.

Vodafone India

Rs 1099 Postpaid plan (Red X)

The Vodafone India Rs 1099 Postpaid plan offers a subscription to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and ZEE5 Premium under the plan. Users get Netflix annual membership on TV & Mobile subscriptions at no extra cost. Customers also get 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile and 6 months Amazon Prime subscription.

Users also get benefits of unlimited data, 100 SMS/ month in this plan.

Rs 1699 Postpaid plan (Red X)

The Vodafone India Rs 1699 Postpaid plan offers subscription to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and ZEE5 Premium under the plan. This plan offers 3 active connections. While all members get access to unlimited calls/ data, the primary member gets subscription to OTTs.

Users get Netflix annual membership on TV & Mobile subscription at no extra cost. Customers also get 1 year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile and 6 months Amazon Prime subscription.

Users also get benefits of 3000 SMS/ month in this plan.

Rs 2299 Postpaid plan (Red X)

The Vodafone India Rs 2299 Postpaid plan offers subscription to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and ZEE5 Premium under the plan. This plan offers 5 active connections. While all members get access to unlimited calls/ data, the primary member gets subscription to OTTs.

Users get Netflix annual membership on TV & Mobile subscription at no extra cost. Customers also get 1 year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile and 6 months Amazon Prime subscription.

Users also get benefits of unlimited data, 3000 SMS/ month in this plan.