BSNL launches new Rs 321 Prepaid Plan with 365 days validity; Know benefit details

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new Rs 321 plan for its prepaid users. The highlight of this plan is it has a validity of one year or 365 days. That means users can keep the SIM active for the entire year with this plan. However, this plan is reportedly not available for all users. Only the Police Officers in Tamil Nadu can buy this plan.

Take a look at the benefits of this plan.

BSNL Rs 321 plan for police officers

As mentioned above, BSNL Rs 321 plan is available only for Tamil Nadu police officers. This plan would give free incoming and outgoing calling to the users when communication is happening between two police officers. But, users will be charged 7 paise per minute (on the local BSNL network) and 15 paise per minute (on STD calls) when they call other people. With this plan, user can also make incoming voice calls on roaming at free of cost.

BSNL will also give 250 SMS per month along with the calling benefit. In addition, users can enjoy 15GB of data per month with this plan. This would make it one of the most affordable prepaid plans with a yearly validity.

BSNL has taken this step to help out the Tamil Nadu police. None of the private telecom operators offers any such thing to their consumers. This plan is visible on BSNL’s website under the Tamil Nadu circle. As it is exclusively launched for the Tamil Nadu police, You won’t find it in the offerings of other circles.

Meanwhile, BSNL is expected to launch 4G networks in the state of Tamil Nadu. This may attract many police officers as it is affordable and comes with long-term validity.