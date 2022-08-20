Vodafone Idea has listed its best-seller prepaid plans for the convenience of users. These are the plans that most of the users opt for. However, the company has not listed the number of users who have choosen these plans.

Let’s take a look at the benefits of these plans.

Vodafone Idea Best Seller Prepaid Plans

Vodafone Idea has listed the Rs 299, Rs 479, and the Rs 719 prepaid plan as its best-seller on its website. All of the three plans come bundled with the Vi Hero Unlimited benefits that includes Weekend Data Rollover, Data Delights, and Binge All Night offers.

The Weekend Data Rollover offer allows users to utilise the leftover data from the weekdays, which are Monday to Friday during the Weekends(Saturday and Sunday). This ensures that they can reap the benefits of the data they are purchasing by paying a premium for it. So there’s no wastage of data.

With the Binge All Night offer, users get access to free unlimited data between 12 AM and 6 AM every night. The data consumed during this time doesn’t affect the FUP data for the customer for the rest of the day.

Then lastly, with the Data Delights offer, customers get 2GB of emergency data every month. Users can redeem this emergency data as 1GB of data per day.

Detailed information about the other benefits of the three best-seller prepaid plans of Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea Rs 299 Plan – The Rs 299 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea has a 28 days of validity. It offers 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling along with free subscription to Vi Movies & TV Classic. As mentioned above, this plan also bundles Hero Unlimited benefits.

Vodafone Idea Rs 479 Plan -Vi’s Rs 479 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling benefit along with access to Vi Movies & TV Classic. The Rs 479 prepaid plans has 56 days of validity. This plan also comes bundles Vi Hero Unlimited benefits.

Vodafone Idea Rs 719 Plan – The Rs 719 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data for a validity of 84 days. Users get free subscription to Vi Movies & TV Classic and Hero Unlimited benefits.