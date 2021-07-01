Tecno Spark Go 2021 with Helio A20 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched in India at Rs 7,299; Specs here

Tecno Spark Go 2021 has been launched in India as the successor to the Spark Go 2020 model. The phone comes with slim bezels on the side and dual camera setup.

The smartphone is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration and has a 6.52-inch display.

Tecno Spark Go 2021 price in India, availability

Tecno Spark Go 2021 price is set at Rs 7,299 for the lone 2GB + 32GB storage model. It is available in three colour options such as Galaxy Blue, Horizon Orange, and Maldives Blue.

It will be available for purchase on e-commerce site Amazon from July 7 at 12pm (noon). The company ha also offered an introductory discount with his the customers can get the phone with an price of Rs 6,699, till stocks last.

Tecno Spark Go 2021 specifications

The Tecno Spark Go 2021 supports dual-SIM (Nano). It features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with an Dot Notch for selfie camera. The display also has 20:9 aspect ratio and 480 nit peak brightness. The device runs Android 10 (Go Edition).

Under the hood, the handset is powered by the quad-core MediaTek Helio A20 SoC with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expandable for more storage space through a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the device flaunts a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel main camera. Details for the secondary camera are not revealed yet. It also has an 8-megapixel shooter to capture selfies at the front.

Tecno Spark Go 2021 packs a 5,000mAh battery and there is no mention of fast charging support. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, and more. Sensors of the phone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. The phone measures 165.6×76.3×9.1mm.