Tecno has launched another affordable smartphone Spark 7 Pro in India on Tuesday. The new smartphone comes with triple camera setup and is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor.

The smartphone also comes preloaded with features such as Face Unlock 2.0 and eye-tracking autofocus.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro price in India, launch offers

Tecno Spark 7 Pro is price at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs. 10,999 for its 6GB RAM variant in India. The phone is available in three colours such as Alps Blue, Magnet Black, and Spruce Green and will go on sale through Amazon starting Friday, May 28.

The phone is also available with a launch offer which offers a 10 percent discount for customers who make a purchase using an SBI credit card or credit card EMI transactions and no-cost EMI options.

The Tecno Spark 7 Pro debuted globally in late April as an upgrade to the Spark 7 and Spark 7P.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro specifications

The Tecno Spark 7 Pro sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a hole-punch design. It comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It runs on Android 11 with HiOS 7.5 on top.

Under the hood, the Spark 7 Pro features an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of DDR4x RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card through a dedicated slot.

As for optics, the phone has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an AI sensor. The camera setup is completed by a LED flash.

The phone also has preloaded camera features such as Time-lapse, Smile-shot, Super Night Shot, Video Bokeh, and 2K recording.

At the front, the handset flaunts an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an dual flash module for better photos in dark. There is also a preloaded AI portrait mode to enhance self portraits.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh Li-polymer battery that is claimed to deliver up to 35 hours of talk time or 34 days of standby time on a single charge. It also has a fingerprint sensor on the back side.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. The phone measures 164.9×76.2×8.8mm.