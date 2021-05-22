Tecno Spark 7 Pro to launch in India on May 25, Could Be priced Under Rs 10,000

Chinese mobile manufacturer Tecno has announced to launch its latest smartphone, the Tecno Spark 7 Pro in India on May 25. The Spark 7 Pro will be the latest addition to the Tecno Spark 7 series. The phone will be available for purchase on Amazon.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro made a global debut last month. The company launched the Tecno Spark 7 last month in India.

Lets take a look at the price, specifications of the upcoming phone.

Price, availability

The Tecno Spark 7 is price at Rs 6,999 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model and 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant are priced at Rs 7,999 respectively. So we expect the upcoming phone to carry a price tag under Rs 10,000 in the country.

The official pricing details of the TECNO SPARK 7 Pro in India will be announced at the time of launch, which is scheduled for May 25.

The phone comes in colours options like Neon Dream, Alps Blue, Magnet Black, and Spruce Green.

specifications and features

The Tecno Spark 7 Pro features a 6.6 inches Full HD+ (720×1600 pixels) IPS LCD display with a punch-hole cutout for selfie camera. The display supports a 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The device is powered by the Helio G80 SoC, along with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage that supports expansion via a microSD card slot. The phone runs Android 11 O based HiOS 7.5 on top.

On the rear, the phone has triple camera system, which houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a depth assist shooter, and an AI sensor. The phone has a front camera of 8-megapixel to capture selfies.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery that comes with 10W charging support. The device also has a fingerprint scanner on its back.

Connectivity features on the device include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, microUSB, and a 3.5mm audio jack.