Tecno has launched a new smartphone called the ‘Spark 7 Pro’ under the Spark 7 series. It is top-end phone of the series from the brand.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro comes with a 90Hz refresh rate display, Helio G80 chipset and a big 5,000mAh battery.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro pricing and availability

Tecno is yet to confirm the pricing and availability of the Spark 7 Pro. The phone will be available in 4 GB RAM + 64 Gb storage, 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage varinats. The phone comes in four colour variants such as Alps Blue, Spruce Green, Neon Dream, and Magnetic Black.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro specifications and features

The Tecno Spark 7 Pro is equipped with a 6.6-inch LCD Full HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a punch-hole cutout for selfie camera at the upper-left corner. The display comes with a 90Hz refresh and HD+ resolution. The device runs HiOS 7.5 based on Android 11 OS.

Under the hood the Spark 7 Pro draws power from MediaTek Helio G80 chipset with up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The storage can expanded for more space via a microSD card slot.

On the rear, the phone has a triple camera system with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a depth sensor, and an AI lens. At the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The back panel of the phone also features a fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity options on the Tecno Spark 7 Pro include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth, GPS, FM, and USB OTG support.