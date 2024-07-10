Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G launched in India, Check price, specs and other details

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G smartphone had been unveiled in India and the device has been introduced in India. The device is available in Startrail Black as well as Glossy White colour options. The device is available in two memory options and which include 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256 GB options. When it comes to prices the devices are priced Rs 15,999 and Rs 16,999.

The sale of the Tecno Spark 20 Pro will be starting from on July 11 and will be available for purchase via online as well as offline mode.

When it comes to specifications, the Tecno Spark 20 Pro is powered by Dimensity 6080 chipset at the core. The OS offered on the device is Android 14 with HiOS 14 on top. The screen of the smartphone is 6.78” and is FullHD+LCD in nature. The device offers 5000mAh battery with support of 33W fast charging.

In terms of camera specs, the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G is equipped with three cameras and that includes a 108MP primary camera. The other two cameras in the rear camera setup are 2MP macro camera and 8MP selfie camera. The other highlights of the smartphone include features like stereo speakers, IP53 rating, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and much more.