Tecno Pova Neo 5G with Dimensity 810 SoC launched in India, Price and specifications

Tecno Pova Neo 5G has been launched in India on September 23. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and has a 6,000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging. It offers 13-band 5G support and has a 6.8-inch full HD+ LTPS display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Furthermore, the Tecno Pova Neo 5G comes with a 50MP dual rear camera setup that can capture videos with up to 2K resolution. This smartphone will go on sale in the country in the coming week.

Tecno Pova Neo 5G: Price in India

The Tecno Pova Neo 5G is priced at Rs 15,499 for the single 4GB RAM with 128GB storage configuration. The Pova Neo 5G handset is avaialble in Sprint Blue and Sapphire Black colours. It is currently available for pre-booking at retail stores and is set to go on sale in India from September 26.

Tecno Pova Neo 5G: Specifications

The dual-SIM Nano smartphone is equipped with a 6.8-inch FHD+ (1,080X2,460 pixels) LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the handset is has a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G57 GPU. It runs on Android 12 based Hi OS 8.6 and packs a a 6,000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging.

This device sports a dual rear camera setup with quad flash. It has a 50MP AI primary camera, and an 8MP selfie camera on the front with an f/2.0 aperture. It has 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM that can be expanded uo to 3GB via the Memory Fusion RAM feature, The smartphone comes with 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion up to 1 TB via a microSD card.

The Tecno Poca Neo 5G supports 2.4GHz dual band WiFi and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. It is equipped with dual stereo speakers optimised by DTS Audio technology and sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.